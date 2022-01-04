Granite City Police searching for men they say carjacked pizza delivery driver

A pizza delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Granite City Saturday night, according to police

Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department said the driver was delivering pizza for Pizza Hut when he was approached by two Black males carrying a handgun.

Granite City Police said that the incident happened on the 2500 block of Parkview Drive. The delivery driver was unharmed during the carjacking. Police would not say if the black Ford Taurus had been recovered.

The incident is still under investigation by detectives of the Granite City Police Department. Novacich said no further information would be released.