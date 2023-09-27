Granite City woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend

A Granite City woman was charged with first-degree murder after a domestic confrontation turned violent, police said.

Tara A. Anderson, 37, faces four felony counts including two for murder, one for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number.

According to a Granite City Police release, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue during the “evening hours” Sunday on the report that a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found Phillip P. Armstrong, 39, dead in the roadway.

“Throughout the investigation, it was learned that the Armstrong and Anderson were in a dating relationship and this was an isolated domestic incident,” the release stated.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office levied charges against Anderson on Tuesday.

The Madison County Coroner’s office, Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted in the investigation.