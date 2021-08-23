Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund recorded a quarterly portfolio return of +1.5% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the R200V Index that was up by 4.29%, and the R2500V Index which gained 5.0% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Bernzott Capital, the fund mentioned Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Granite Construction Incorporated is a Watsonville, California-based construction company with a $1.7 billion market capitalization. GVA delivered a 45.19% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 115.68%. The stock closed at $38.78 per share on August 19, 2021.

Here is what Bernzott Capital has to say about Granite Construction Incorporated in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Granite Construction (GVA): A heavy civil construction company involved in building roads, bridges, water and public infrastructure projects. Unlike many peers, the company is vertically integrated, processing aggregates for asphalt and other construction materials. In today's tight supply environment, vertical integration should convey a competitive advantage regarding supply availability and cost. The company should benefit from a positive multi-year funding backdrop driven by the need to upgrade and improve deteriorating and aging infrastructure. California, where the company generates 35% of revenues and maintains leading market share, is in the early stages of a $54 billion program to fix roads, freeways and bridges across the state. The passage of a federal infrastructure bill would add support to funding levels. Margins are poised to inflect higher as the company rolls off large, low margin projects, and emphasizes smaller, higher return contracts. This should equate to mid-teens EBITDA margins and stronger earnings and free cash flow generation going forward."

PI/Shutterstock.com

Based on our calculations, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. GVA was in 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) delivered a -0.62% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None.