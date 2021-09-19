Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.13 per share on the 15th of October. The dividend yield will be 1.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Granite Construction's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even though Granite Construction isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 65.6% based on recent performance. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Granite Construction Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The last annual payment of US$0.52 was flat on the first annual payment 10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Granite Construction's EPS has fallen by approximately 66% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Granite Construction's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

