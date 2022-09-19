Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.13 per share on the 14th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Granite Construction's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 144% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Granite Construction Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The last annual payment of $0.52 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Granite Construction's EPS has fallen by approximately 19% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Granite Construction's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Granite Construction's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Granite Construction (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

