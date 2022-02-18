Granite Falls man accused of possessing child pornography

Feb. 17—MONTEVIDEO

— A Granite Falls man is facing four felony charges for being a predatory offender allegedly possessing pornographic photos and videos involving minors.

The images in his possession were allegedly sent to him by families in the Philippines that he was helping to support.

James Leroy Sanborn, 85, of Granite Falls, made his first appearance Feb. 7 in Chippewa County District Court. He was charged with four felony charges of possessing pornographic work. He is required to register as a predatory offender.

He was granted a public defender at his first appearance.

Bail at that time was set at $100,000 cash or bond for release without conditions and $10,000 cash or bond for release with conditions.

The court at his Feb. 14 appearance amended the order, allowing him to post $10,000 bond or $1,000 cash for conditional release. Conditions include no contact with minors and a ban on social media or internet use except to communicate with his attorney, the court or medical personnel. As of Tuesday evening, he was no longer in jail.

Sanborn's next court date is March 28 for a settlement conference.

According to court records, the Granite Falls Police Department searched Sanborn's home in early January.

During the search, police seized electronic devices, receipts for money transfers to the Philippines and envelopes and CDs containing photos and videos of naked women. Some appeared to be minors.

According to the criminal complaint, Sanborn said during an interview that he might have images and videos on his phone and on his Facebook Messenger app. He said he sent money to five or six families in the Philippines. He said the money was to help them recover from fires and floods or send their children to school.

He told investigators that he did not know it was a crime to possess child pornography, but knew it was illegal to sell or disseminate it, according to the complaint.

Sanborn said he asked them to send photos of the families, so he could see who he was helping, and he couldn't control what they sent him. He did receive nude photos, though he said he didn't ask for them specifically. He allegedly kept sending the money, knowing he would receive photos and videos in return.

A search of Sanborn's devices revealed videos that showed young teen girls performing sex acts or exposing themselves, according to the complaint. Chats on Whatsapp and Messenger showed conversations between girls or women in the Philippines that would begin with small talk and progress to comments of a sexual nature. He allegedly asked a woman if she knew young children and asked for videos or pictures of her performing sex acts on the children.