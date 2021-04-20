Granite Falls man arrested for alleged hit and run Sunday against pedestrian

Apr. 20—GRANITE FALLS — A Granite Falls man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation early Sunday morning after allegedly injuring another Granite Falls man with his vehicle, according to a news release from the Granite Falls Police Department.

The 27-year-old who was arrested was booked into the Yellow Medicine County Jail early Sunday and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon. The jail roster indicated he is awaiting a formal charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to the news release, the alleged driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a 55-year-old Granite Falls man who appeared to have significant injuries to his head, face and lower extremities when law enforcement located him, according to the release.

He was transported to Avera Granite Falls Health Center and later airlifted to a metro area hospital. The hospital where he was airlifted to is not mentioned in the release and his medical condition was not available.

Granite Falls police officers initially responded to investigate a fight around 12:54 a.m. Sunday at a residence on the 1100 block of Granite Street where they were told by the victim in the fight, a 28-year-old Granite Falls man, that he was a passenger in a vehicle that struck and injured a man just west of the residence.

Officers located the crash scene where there was evidence of serious injury but no victim was found and the vehicle had fled the scene, according to the release.

The alleged driver was later arrested at his residence where officers found him and the suspect vehicle.

A tip led law enforcement to find the injured man around 9:45 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1200 block of Sixth Street after a ground search by area law enforcement and the Granite Falls Fire Department and Ambulance failed to find him.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office, the Upper Sioux Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also assisted in the incident.