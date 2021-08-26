Granite Falls man charged with multiple felonies alleging sexual assaults against juvenile in Renville

Aug. 26—RENVILLE — A Granite Falls man is facing six felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

Jayce Evan Hernandez, 18, appeared Friday in Renville County District Court before Eighth Judicial District Judge Laurence Stratton.

Stratton ordered Hernandez held on $350,000 bail with no conditions or $150,000 bail with conditions that include he not enter the alleged victim's residence nor have contact with her.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four other lesser felony criminal sexual conduct charges.

Curtis L Reese, of Olivia, is listed as Hernandez's defense attorney.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez is accused of sexually assaulting the girl, who was 13 at the time, multiple times from September 2020 to July 2021.

Hernandez allegedly sexually assaulted the girl whenever in close proximity.

"The contact made (the victim) very uncomfortable and nervous whenever (Hernandez) was around," reads part of the complaint.

After the girl told her parents, her parents confronted Hernandez about the allegations. He allegedly admitted to some of the abuse but denied he had attempted to rape the juvenile.

Hernandez's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 15.

