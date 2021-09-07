Granite Falls man sentenced to 21 months for Montevideo break-in

Sep. 7—MONTEVIDEO — A Granite Falls man was sentenced Aug. 31 in Chippewa County District Court to 21 months in prison for a March burglary in Montevideo.

Herbert Raymond Howell, Jr., 36, was convicted earlier in August of felony third-degree burglary following an Alford plea. Charges of felony second-degree burglary and third-degree damage to property, a gross misdemeanor, were dismissed.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence to make a conviction likely. It is treated like any other guilty plea at sentencing.

Howell was also ordered by Eighth Judicial District Judge Thomas Van Hon to pay $150 in court fees, submit a DNA sample and to pay restitution. The state has 30 days to file a certificate for restitution, though it has not done so yet. Howell was given credit for 135 days served.

According to the criminal complaint, Howell was arrested during the late hours of March 27 after a caller reported a man had broken into a camper that was parked in the yard of a Montevideo residence.

Law enforcement found him on scene with multiple cuts and bloodstained clothing, and saw a shattered camper door at the residence.

The owner of the camper told law enforcement he confronted Howell inside the vehicle. Howell said it was his cousin's camper. When the owner informed Howell the camper was not Howell's cousin's camper, Howell attempted to leave.

Law enforcement found shards of glass and droplets of blood on the ground of the camper.

Howell has multiple convictions stretching back to 2003 though none are for burglary.

