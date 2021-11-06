Granite Falls man sentenced to 39 months for selling drugs to confidential informant

Nov. 6—WILLMAR — A Granite Falls man was sentenced last week in Kandiyohi County District Court to more than three years in prison on a drug charge as part of a plea agreement.

Danny Torres, 36, was sentenced to 39 months after pleading guilty in August to felony third-degree narcotic drug sale. He was credited 104 days for time served.

District Judge Melissa Listug also ordered Torres to provide a DNA sample and pay $335 in fees and fines.

A charge of felony first-degree drug sale was dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, all five felony charges were dropped in a different case in which Torres was accused of kidnapping and threatening a Willmar man in May.

Torres was also sentenced last week to 365 days in jail, with credit for 97 days served, for violating a domestic-abuse-no-contact order, a gross misdemeanor in May.

According to the complaint for his drug conviction:

Torres sold a confidential informant for CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force more than 25 grams of methamphetamine during two separate February 2020 drug stings in Willmar.

The confidential informant was given Task Force money which they used to buy methamphetamine from Torres.

Both stings were audio-recorded.

Torres has a previous felony fifth-degree drug possession from 2020.