Granite Falls man sentenced to 60 months for possessing guns and ammo

Aug. 4—GRANITE FALLS — A Granite Falls man was sentenced last week to 60 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition and firearms when he was precluded from doing so due to a previous conviction.

Derick Wazia Gill, 23, appeared July 28 in Yellow Medicine County District Court before Eighth Judicial District Judge Dwayne Knutsen, who ordered Gill to pay $1,187.48 in fines, fees and restitution and credited him for 211 days for time served.

As part of a plea agreement made earlier in July, another case involving felony first-degree damage to property was dismissed, but the restitution from that case was added to the weapons possession sentence.

According to court records, law enforcement found a .223-caliber bolt-action rifle along with used and unused ammunition of different calibers and gun parts during a 2020 search of his residence after law enforcement served a warrant for his arrest.

Gill's mother, Bonita Gill, initially contacted her son's probation officer to see about removing him from her residence and reported that he had guns in the house.

Gill was previously convicted in 2020 of felony fourth-degree assault after he spit on a Yellow Medicine County jail nurse.

State records show Gill is incarcerated in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

