Granite Falls, Minnesota, man ID'd as fugitive shot by officers attempting arrest last week

Oct. 2—ST. PAUL

— The

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

confirmed the identity of the man shot during an attempted arrest outside Granite Falls on Sept. 27.

According to a news release issued Monday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Dylan McKaide Anderson-Butler, 23, of

Granite Falls

, was shot once. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for treatment of serious injuries.

An initial

news release

reported he was in stable condition. Anderson-Butler is expected to recover from his injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital into police custody, according to the BCA.

He was described as a "wanted

Minnesota Department of Corrections

fugitive" in the initial news release from Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson.

The BCA on Monday also identified the agency employing two deputies who deployed service weapons.

The two officers who used force during the incident are both deputies who work in an undercover capacity, according to the

Swift County Sheriff's Office

, and are members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force. In accordance with Minnesota statute, the Minnesota BCA was prohibited by the Sheriff's Office from releasing their identities. Both are on standard administrative leave.

According to the BCA, one deputy fired a department-issued rifle and the other deputy deployed his Taser stun gun

A preliminary investigation showed members of the Drug and Gang Task Force from Meeker, Swift, and Kandiyohi counties were working to arrest Anderson-Butler on a warrant. According to the release, they located a vehicle in which he was a passenger and conducted a traffic stop.

When the car stopped, Anderson-Butler got out of the car with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband, according to officers, and ran toward the Granite Falls City Cemetery.

Officers ran after him and at one point a deputy deployed his Taser and the other officer fired his rifle.

Sheriff Olson in the initial news release had said Anderson-Butler was armed and refused to follow commands. During the apprehension, a member of the task force shot him.

According to the release from the BCA, crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and a controlled substance at the scene. Task force members were not wearing body cameras nor did squad car cameras capture the shooting.

The BCA is actively investigating the incident at the request of the

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Chippewa County Attorney's Office for review.

Anderson-Butler's public criminal history shows two previous prison bookings for drug possession charges in Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties. He was sentenced in March of 2020 in Yellow Medicine County District Court to 68 months of prison with credit for 164 days served.