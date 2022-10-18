Granite Falls, Minnesota, man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for drug possession

Oct. 18—MONTEVIDEO

— A Granite Falls man was sentenced to 100 months in prison after pleading guilty to an amended felony charge of second-degree drug possession.

The charge against Tyler Dean Ryks, 33, stemmed from a traffic stop which led to a search that yielded multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia items, including 16 bags of methamphetamine.

Ryks pleaded guilty Aug. 18 and was sentenced Sept. 26 in Chippewa County District Court by Judge Thomas Van Hon.

In exchange for Ryks' plea, three other charges were dropped: felony first-degree drug sale, felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession and third-degree driving while impaired, a gross misdemeanor.

The initial criminal complaint had charged Ryks with first-degree drug possession before it was amended to second-degree possession.

Van Hon gave Ryks credit for 230 days already served.

Under Minnesota law, offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible for supervised release.

According to the state Department of Corrections website, Ryks' expected release from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud is Aug. 30, 2027.

According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper on Feb. 8 stopped Ryks on Minnesota Highway 23 for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

The trooper could immediately smell an odor of marijuana, and Ryks pulled out a small jar of a green leafy substance, later determined to weigh about 3.8 grams, from the driver's side door compartment, according to the complaint.

In Ryks' jacket pocket, the trooper found 16 small baggies of a white crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle located numerous drug and drug paraphernalia items that included an e-cigarette cartridge and a clear plastic container that both tested positive for THC, a grinder, glass pipes, a syringe and two phones.