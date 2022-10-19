Granite Falls, Minnesota, man sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing van

Oct. 19—MONTEVIDEO

— A Granite Falls man was sentenced for stealing a van after the owner of the vehicle confronted him in an alleyway before calling police.

Sean Anthony LaBatte, 34, was sentenced Sept. 26 by Judge Thomas Van Hon to 18 months in prison for motor vehicle theft.

LaBatte pleaded guilty in August in Chippewa County District Court. A misdemeanor charge of obstruction and a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree damage to property — stemming from Labatte struggling with officers and resisting entering the police vehicle during his arrest — were dismissed.

LaBatte received 105 days credit for time served.

Under Minnesota law, offenders have to serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible for supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, LaBatte's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud is June 12, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched to an alley in the 300 block of South Third Street in Montevideo on Aug. 8, 2021, for a recovered stolen vehicle.

When the officer arrived, the owner of the vehicle was confronting LaBatte, and the owner also alleged LaBatte had offered him $20 not to call police, according to the complaint.

LaBatte told an officer he had permission from someone — he did not name the owner — to move the van, according to the complaint.

The owner indicated a cinder block in the back seat and a yellow bicycle in the cargo area were not his. The complaint states that LaBatte said he had ridden the bike, which may be stolen, and had put it in the van.

LaBatte removed a key from his pocket, which was determined to be the key to the ignition of the van.