Granite Falls, Minnesota, woman sentenced to six years for drug sale

Jan. 4—MONTEVIDEO

— A Granite Falls woman with previous drug convictions was sentenced to more than six years in prison for selling methamphetamine during a controlled drug purchase monitored by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

Ninfa Vallejo, 26, was sentenced Nov. 6 in Chippewa County District Court to 73 months, with credit for 118 days served. She had pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree drug sale on Oct. 12.

According to the plea petition, another first-degree drug sale charge from Kandiyohi County was dismissed in exchange for the plea. Prosecutor and defense attorneys also agreed to a "bottom of the box" prison sentence, referring to the lowest number in the recommended range of the sentencing guidelines.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being considered to serve the remaining time on supervised release. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Vallejo's expected release Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee is Aug. 2, 2027.

According to the criminal complaint, a CEE-VI agent was contacted by a confidential informant, who stated they had arranged to purchase an ounce of methamphetamine from Vallejo.

Agents met with the informant on Feb. 26, 2022, and provided $650 in task force funds and an audio recording device.

According to the complaint, agents observed Vallejo walk out of a residence and get into the informant's vehicle near an address in the 300 block of First Street Southeast in Clara City.

The two then drove and parked at a nearby business parking lot, where the drug purchase was made, according to the complaint.

On the audio recording, Vallejo confirms with the informant about the amount of money as well as the drugs.

After the purchase, the informant drove Vallejo back to the First Street residence.

Agents then met with the informant, who identified Vallejo in an unmarked photo as the person who had sold him drugs.

The complaint states that a pouch filled with a white crystal substance weighed about 27.8 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Vallejo's criminal history includes three previous convictions in 2019, all on fifth-degree drug possession charges, in Chippewa and Kandiyohi counties during the months of June and August of that year. She was sentenced to concurrent 13-month prison sentences.