Granite Falls standoff leads to arrest of suspect in Monday night Marysville homicide

After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls, a man was arrested in connection to Monday night’s homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department.

On Monday night, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville.

According to police, a woman called 911 to report someone had shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned a suspect had come to the apartment of the victim. They went outside, where the suspect shot the man and fled the scene.

The victim’s girlfriend provided the name of the suspect to officers, and deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at his home.

Deputies are on scene of a barricaded subject in the 8600 block of SR 92, Granite Falls. SR 92 is closed at Crooked Mile Road to the East and 84th ST NE to the West. Please use alternate routes. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 3, 2023

After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody by members of the Region 1 SWAT team.

Update: The suspect from the barricade situation is in custody. SR 92 will be back open to traffic shortly — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 3, 2023

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.