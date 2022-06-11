Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) investors are sitting on a loss of 28% if they invested three years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shareholders, since the share price is down 44% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 37%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 30% lower in that time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Granite Point Mortgage Trust's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 20% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 17% average annual decrease in the share price. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Granite Point Mortgage Trust's TSR for the last 3 years was -28%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 24%, including dividends. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 16%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 9% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Granite Point Mortgage Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors three-year returns in Nutrien (TSE:NTR) have grown faster than the company's underlying earnings growth

    While Nutrien Ltd. ( TSE:NTR ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run...

  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated's (NYSE:CSL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 53% Above Its Share Price

    Does the June share price for Carlisle Companies Incorporated ( NYSE:CSL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • Elon Musk May Be Right About a Controversial Subject

    Tesla's CEO has never been shy about saying what he wants, even if his employees and the general public don't like it.

  • Worried About Inflation Draining Your Money? Read This Now

    The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in 2022 after more than two years of keeping rates steady, at a very low level. The Fed increased the interest rate by 0.5% in March 2022 and by another 0.5% in May … Continue reading → The post How Does Raising Interest Rates Help Curb Inflation? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bob Saget’s Former Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $7.8 Million

    The contemporary abode comes with a motor court, three-car garage, a swimming pool and a separate guesthouse.

  • Op-ed: A simple new tool to combat the student debt crisis

    By providing four easy inputs — college, major, year of enrollment and post-graduation location — users can get a personalized assessment of the maximum amount they can comfortably borrow based on their projected income and living expenses.

  • Cardano founder on crypto rout: 'Bear markets are actually quite comfortable'

    Cardano Founder Charles Hoshkinson doesn’t seem worried about the dreaded “crypto winter.”

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    What to do in today’s market? The last few trading sessions of declining stocks would seem to indicate that the late-May rally we saw has run its course. But that doesn’t mean the opportunities for buy-minded investors are all gone. The recent declines, and the overall downward trend we’ve seen year-to-date, have left many fundamentally sound stocks trading at rock bottom prices. And that may have created an opportunity for investors willing do a bit of bottom fishing. The trick for investors, h

  • When Will the Nasdaq Bear Market End? Here's What History Shows

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which includes many of those growth stocks, is currently down 24% from its high set in the fourth quarter of 2021. When will the Nasdaq bear market end? Let's first address what a bear market is.

  • Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade

    If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • Tesla files for 3-for-1 stock split

    Tesla Inc. has proposed a 3-for-1 stock split in its proxy statement filed late Friday, saying it would provide more flexibility for its employees managing their equity and serve as recruiting tool.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Friday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.

  • The stock market can return to record highs this year as inflation shows signs of cooling down despite May's hot CPI print, Fundstrat says

    "We stick with our view that stocks strengthen in 2H and even revisit prior highs," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • QuantumScape loses manufacturing chief over management style mismatch

    Celina Mikolajczak, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Panasonic, resigned from QuantumScape less than a year after taking the chief manufacturing officer position at the solid-state battery company, according to a regulatory filing. Mikolajczak and QuantumScape are parting ways over "differing management styles between the parties," the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role on the company’s scientific advisory board.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The stocks that typically deliver the highest returns over time are ones where the underlying businesses are reporting blazing revenue growth with lots of opportunities to expand. The best companies to invest in will post high rates of revenue growth even during a bear market like we're seeing now, with the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 30% from its previous high. A small investment of $500 can multiply into thousands with the right growth stocks.

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.