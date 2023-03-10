Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Most readers would already know that Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:GRT.UN) stock increased by 6.8% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is:

2.8% = CA$156m ÷ CA$5.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 2.8% ROE

As you can see, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 11%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust was still able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is GRT.UN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 74%, meaning the company retains only 26% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Besides, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 66% of its profits over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

