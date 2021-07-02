Graniteville man charged with attempted murder

Jul. 2—A Graniteville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a stabbing in Warrenville on June 19.

Christopher Wayne Perkins, 33, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and distribution of methamphetamine.

Police received a 911 call on June 19 regarding an assault on Legion Road.

When the officer arrived, the victim stated that "10 subjects jumped him, and he was stabbed several times during the assault," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The officer "observed visible stab wounds to the victim's side" and applied bandages until EMS arrived, according to the report.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Perkins is the only suspect that has been arrested in the case.

Perkins is also charged with burglary and vandalism in a Trenton burglary on June 23.