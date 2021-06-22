Graniteville man charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, assaulting police officer

Jun. 22—A Graniteville man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting incident.

Deandre Malik Holmes, 24, is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling; assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest; grand larceny, assault and battery; and breach of peace.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a disturbance in front of a house in Aiken County.

The suspect was reportedly intoxicated and had vandalized the victim's residence.

According to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office, the suspect assaulted the victim, then grabbed a Blue Rhino propane tank and chased her through the residence threatening to burn her and the residence.

When the suspect began looking for his firearm, the victim fled to a neighbor's house, according to the report.

The suspect then stole the victim's vehicle and left the area.

Police located the suspect and attempted to negotiate the suspect out of a residence, according to the report.

After negotiating with no success, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was dispatched.

While waiting for SWAT to arrive on scene, the suspect fired a single round inside the residence, according to the report.

The suspect surrendered and admitted fault for the incidents, but then became "very agitated," according to the report.

Police attempted to secure the suspect inside a vehicle, when the suspect "yanked away" from an officer, leaving an abrasion on the officer from the handcuffs, according to the report.

The suspect reportedly continued resisting arrest. He was taken to Aiken County detention center.