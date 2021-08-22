Graniteville man charged with shooting, paralyzing dog

Aug. 22—A Graniteville man was arrested Monday in connection to a dog shooting that occurred on Oct. 25, 2020.

Gary K. Toole, 48, is charged with ill treatment of animals, torture.

On the date of the incident, the complainant stated she received a call from a minor at the residence who witnessed the suspect "kick and pick up the dog by the neck after it had got into a fight with another dog on the property," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County government under the Freedom of Information Act.

The witness stated they heard the suspect say he "was going to get his gun and kill the dog," according to the report. The suspect then "retrieved a gun and shot the dog in the spine, resulting in paralysis of the dog's hind legs."

The witness said the the dog retreated under the mobile home pulling himself by his front legs.

Law enforcement arrived at the residence several hours after the incident and noted the suspect did not make any effort to take the dog to a vet, according to the report.

"The dog was taken to the animal shelter where it had to be put down," according to an arrest warrant obtained from the county.