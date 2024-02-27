Graniteville man dies after being hit while riding scooter
One man is dead after an Aiken County crash on Monday.
Oscar L. King, 38, of Graniteville, was pronounced dead Monday night, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
At 8:40 p.m., King was traveling south on Ascauga Lake Road on an electric motor scooter when he was hit by a 1999 Dodge pickup truck traveling south, according to the release.
He was taken to WellStar MCG, where he died from his injuries at 9:21 p.m., according to the release.
The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating. Toxicology analysis is pending.
