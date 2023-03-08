Graniteville man faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges

Mar. 7—A Graniteville man is facing criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping charges following a domestic dispute.

John Michael Johnson, 37, of Graniteville, was arrested and charged March 6 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic violence, according to jail records.

Police spoke with the victim by phone around 9:24 a.m. on Feb. 28 in reference to a previous domestic incident, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told police that on Feb. 27 she was awakened by the suspect and he began to accuse her of cheating, the report said.

During an altercation, the suspect struck the victim causing several injuries, the report said.

The victim said the suspect put a handgun to her head while holding her down on the floor, the report said.

The victim stated to police that children saw the whole altercation, the report said.

Johnson was listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and was released.