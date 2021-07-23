Graniteville man killed in North Augusta shooting, brother of man killed in shooting Wednesday

Jul. 23—A Graniteville man was killed Thursday night after a shooting incident in North Augusta.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, the Aiken County coroner responded to Augusta University Medical Center for the shooting death of 25-year-old Stashaun Judge, according to a report from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

The shooting occurred at the North Augusta Gardens apartment complex on West Hugh Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the report.

Police received reports of shots being fired and when they arrived, "a large, screaming crowd" directed them to the building where they found Judge laying on the ground unresponsive, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Judge had a single gunshot wound to the left side of his upper torso, according to the report.

EMS transported Judge to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers "located several spent shell casings on the ground and several bullet holes through the apartment window in the rear," according to the report.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating. Judge will be autopsied in Newberry.

Stashaun's brother, 28-year-old Stacey Judge, was killed Wednesday in a shooting near New Ellenton, Capt. Eric Abdullah confirmed.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block Moon Shadow Street near New Ellenton for reports of shots fired just after midnight on Wednesday.

Stacey was pronounced dead at the scene by Aiken County EMS.

Similar to the crime scene in North Augusta, police observed multiple bullet holes in the side of the residence along with several shell casings outside, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office said the death resulted from "at least one gunshot wound to the body."