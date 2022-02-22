Graniteville man wanted for murder, police warn he is considered armed and dangerous

Feb. 21—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Graniteville man wanted for murder.

Clemente Roman Cruz, 55, is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny.

Around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 3, Aiken County deputies were called to the 200 block of Ascauga Lake Road for a wellbeing check.

"The homeowner told deputies that his tenant was not coming to the door nor has he heard from him," according to a release from the sheriff's office on Monday.

When deputies went inside the home, they found a deceased male lying on the floor near the door with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was identified as 32-year-old Jairo Martinez.

"Cruz drove away from the scene in a truck belonging to Martinez," according to police.

The truck was later found abandon in the Columbia area by Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said if anyone has information, they are advised to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Information can also be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Tips could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.