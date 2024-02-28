Graniteville woman, 21, dies after crashing into tree

A 21-year-old Graniteville woman died Tuesday night after crashing into a tree.

Ramsey Byers, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

At about midnight, Byers was driving north on the 300 block of Howlandville Road, near Monroe Street, when her car ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and then a tree, according to the release.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating, according to the release. A toxicology analysis is pending.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman, 21, dies in Aiken County crash