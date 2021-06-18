Graniteville woman charged with filing a false police report

Jun. 18—A Graniteville woman is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation.

Irene Robenia Morris, 44, was arrested in connection with a vehicle collision that occurred Thursday.

When deputies responded to the scene they said the accident was captured on video and showed the subject and an accomplice running from the vehicle after crashing into an exterior property fence, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

While the deputy was on the scene, they received a call from the subject reporting the vehicle stolen, according to the report.

The subject said the vehicle was stolen Wednesday night.

Police informed the subject that it is a felony to file a false police report and that she was the female identified in the video. The subject insisted the vehicle was stolen, according to the report.

The subject was arrested and transported to Aiken County detention center.