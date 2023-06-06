Graniteville woman faces charges after juvenile was shot at a fast food restaurant

Jun. 6—A local woman is facing several charges after a shooting involving a juvenile at a local fast food restaurant.

Stephanie Dewanda Brown, 41 of Graniteville, was arrested and charged June 4 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful child neglect, and pointing and presenting firearms at a person in relation to a shooting, according to jail records.

A deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrived at a fast food restaurant around 4:05 p.m. in the 7000 block of Midnight Pass to meet with a juvenile victim, according to an incident report from the sheriff's office.

The victim told police he was grazed on the head by a "gunshot after an altercation in the parking lot where he was jumped by three females," the report said.

The victim told police three unknown females came into the fast food restaurant and tried to fight an employee; the victim said he laughed as the three women left, the report said.

The victim said he walked outside and the three females began to punch him in the face and pull his hair, the report said.

The victim stated a woman jumped out of her car and pulled out a gun; he said he heard a gunshot and thought he was hit in the head, the report said.

The victim ran back inside the restaurant, asked for help and ran behind the counter to hide from Brown, who was looking for him, the report said.

Video footage shows the victim yelling, the report said.

An employee at the restaurant called 911, before the defendant left the scene with the juveniles, the report said.

Brown called dispatch and said she had dropped her purse, which caused the gun to fire, the report said.

A deputy located a 9mm shell casing where Brown shot at the victim before detaining Brown, the report said.

Police also found a 9mm pistol.

Brown told police she had started to pull out a gun to fire a warning shot at the victim and decided not to, but the gun went off, the report said.

Brown was listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has made bond.