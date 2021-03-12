‘Granny shouldn’t be out here’: Maskless spring breakers flout South Beach COVID rules

Martin Vassolo
·5 min read

With a black mask pulled under his chin, 22-year-old Ace Beck weaved through spring breakers on busy Ocean Drive without any concern for catching COVID-19 — or unwittingly passing it on to somebody else.

The Alabama A&M junior, who spent Thursday afternoon in Miami Beach having fun and flirting with girls, said the big crowds didn’t worry him. For one, he said he believed the tropical climate in South Florida would keep the virus at bay. And he didn’t expect to run into any medically vulnerable seniors during spring break on South Beach.

“There’s no way that a girl can cough and I get it, it’s too hot,” Beck said, later adding: “Granny shouldn’t be out here anyways. It’s too many people.”

Just as public health officials and city leaders feared, South Beach has become inundated with bare-faced, care-free spring breakers over the last month. The virus is still spreading, but young party-goers from all parts of the U.S. are mingling without observing social distancing, and mostly without masks.

That threatens to prolong the pandemic at a time when daily cases are gradually decreasing statewide and bigger sections of the population are getting vaccinated, said University of Florida infectious disease professor Dr. J. Glenn Morris, Jr. On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 5,214 new COVID-19 cases statewide, about one in five coming from Miami-Dade County.

“We are getting closer to the end,” Morris told the Miami Herald. “Now is not the time to catch COVID.”

The city of Miami Beach — which one year ago used all its power to chase away spring breakers as the pandemic emerged — has tried to encourage mask wearing. A local order requires masks in public.

But officials are battling against the city’s well-earned reputation as a place for sun-soaked entertainment and, to some extent, the state’s own governor, who has repeatedly said that young people have little to worry about from the novel coronavirus. Having long ago blocked cities from fining people for not wearing masks, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order this week unilaterally forgiving unpaid fees related to local COVID-19 orders.

Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach and walk along Ocean Drive that is closed to traffic on Thursday, March 12, 2021.
Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach and walk along Ocean Drive that is closed to traffic on Thursday, March 12, 2021.

Hamstrung, the city has resorted to ramping up its mask-distribution efforts after seeing a “widespread amount of visitors not wearing facial coverings,” a city spokeswoman said. So far this spring break, police have distributed more than 1,700 masks to people not wearing them. Beginning this weekend, more city employees will begin handing masks out in South Beach.

In the last month, the city has also closed down two businesses — a tattoo shop and a restaurant — for flouting local rules that employees and guests wear facial coverings and socially distance.

“There is an enormous amount of people and not enough masks,” Mayor Dan Gelber said in an interview this week. “I say mask use is the exception more than the rule at this point.”

Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach as Jose Ramirez, 80, of Chicago, watches the activity pass by while sitting on his walker along Ocean Drive on Thursday, March 12, 2021.
Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach as Jose Ramirez, 80, of Chicago, watches the activity pass by while sitting on his walker along Ocean Drive on Thursday, March 12, 2021.

Florida’s warm weather and relatively lax COVID rules have made Miami Beach an inviting destination for young people who have felt bottled up during the year-long pandemic. With March expected to bring the largest crowds South Beach has seen in more than a year, sidewalk cafes, bars and hookah lounges now fill up on the weekends — increasing the likelihood that tourists will spread COVID-19 in Miami-Dade or catch it on vacation and carry it back home. Florida leads the nation in confirmed cases of the variant coronavirus strain B.1.1.7.

Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers Karsyn Mcleod, 21, and Zayasha Fowler, 21, spend time at outdoor dining and hookah bars along Ocean Drive on South Beach on Thursday, March 12, 2021.
Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers Karsyn Mcleod, 21, and Zayasha Fowler, 21, spend time at outdoor dining and hookah bars along Ocean Drive on South Beach on Thursday, March 12, 2021.

Acacia Gambone, a nursing student from Massachusetts, arrived in South Beach on Thursday for a short vacation with some friends. For Gambone, a rising junior at Mount Wachusett Community College, the trip was her first time leaving western Massachusetts since the pandemic began.

“We don’t leave the house where we live,” she said.

Despite the excitement of South Beach, Gambone was struck by the lack of masks among tourists. Back home, people will make a “fuss” if you wear your mask the wrong way, she said.

“It’s weird for us,” she said as she shared an over-sized strawberry mojito with her friend at a sidewalk cafe on Ocean Drive. “You could walk in this restaurant without a mask on and it’s OK.”

Greg Mathis, a 59-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident who was in town this week with his family, said he was concerned by the lack of masks but felt safe walking in the open air or dining at a distance from others. Still, he said, “you never know” if someone you’re walking near is sick, so he wears his mask virtually at all times.

“It’s concerning because people on average are not taking it seriously,” he said. “It’s not good.”

For hospitality workers, who might interact with dozens, if not hundreds, of customers in a shift, the recent influx of visitors comes with risks. But the crowds have also been a welcome sign that the economic downturn that the pandemic wrought is ending.

Wilson Sanchez, a manager at The Locust Bar and Restaurant on Ocean Drive, said Thursday that it was “amazing” to have crowds return to South Beach after the pandemic cut spring break short last year.

And while many visitors to the world-famous strip don’t wear facial coverings, Sanchez said his restaurant requires customers wear masks to enter. So far, he said, there have been no problems with compliance.

“I can’t control anything outside of our restaurant, but in here, yes,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Waymo study claims robot drivers would prevent many fatal crashes

    Waymo, which pointedly stopped using the term "self-driving" to describe its technology this year, has released a study intended to prove that its robot drivers are safer than humans.Why it matters: With about 40,000 Americans dying in vehicle accidents every year, AV operators are trying to convince consumers and regulators that autonomous vehicles would make the roads safer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Waymo, which operates a limited driverless taxi service near Phoenix, reconstructed 72 fatal accidents that occurred over the past decade in its geo-fenced operating area.It then fed the data from those real-life crashes into its simulation system, and substituted the "Waymo driver" for the human driver.What we know: Waymo's autonomous technology avoided or mitigated collisions in almost all cases.When the Waymo driver replaced the "instigator" of the accident — a drunk driver speeding through a red light, for example — the crash was avoided because the robotaxi is engineered to obey the law.When the Waymo driver replaced "the responder" — someone reacting to a bad driver — its perception systems anticipated the situation earlier and responded to avoid it.The few instances where the Waymo driver couldn't avoid the accident was where it was struck from behind.Waymo explains more in this blog post.Be smart: Waymo's research is helpful, but not definitive.A study last year by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that autonomous systems — because they can see better than humans — can be expected to prevent about one-third of highway crashes.The other two-thirds are caused by "predicting" or "deciding" errors, and AVs can't avoid these if they drive too much like humans.Instead, they must be specifically programmed not just to obey laws but also to prioritize safety over speed and convenience.That could mean intentionally crawling through high pedestrian traffic or in low-visibility conditions.The bottom line: AVs could be safer — and slower.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Suspect arrested, charged after terrorizing South Philly motorist: Authorities

    Authorities have arrested and charged a Philadelphia man after video surfaced showing a violent encounter with a motorist earlier this week.

  • Lawsuits or bankruptcies? Long horns of Texas power price dilemma

    Texas lawmakers on Thursday found themselves on the horns of a power market dilemma: expect lawsuits from utilities and traders if they retroactively cut cold-snap electricity prices, or "cascading bankruptcies" if they do not. The state's grid operator sharply hiked power prices during a February freeze, pushing two power companies into bankruptcy and prompting others to default on bills. Officials this week called for regulator Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas to immediately reduce about $16 billion in power prices.

  • An expanded Child Tax Credit would 'cut child poverty in half:' NY Rep. Richie Torres

    Congressman Richie Torres (D-NY) joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

  • Packers clear cap space by restructuring contract of S Adrian Amos

    The Packers freed up some cap space by restructuring the contract of safety Adrian Amos.

  • Heavy rains lead to crippling floods in Hawaii. Scientists warn of more occurrences due to climate change.

    Days of torrential rain have caused catastrophic flooding across Hawaii, which scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.

  • Website shows which Texas businesses still mask up

    Houstonians who still want to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic can now use a website to find businesses that require customers to wear face coverings even after the Texas governor ended the statewide mask and capacity mandate. (March 11)

  • Guy Tries Starting Abandoned 1981 Pontiac Trans Am

    Will it drive after sitting for 18 years?

  • Sharon Osbourne 'sorry' if she caused offence by defending Piers Morgan

    The 68-year-old said she 'panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive' on 'The Talk'.

  • What Biden's $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Plan Means For Small Businesses

    After weeks of debate, consternation and bipartisan compromise, the latest COVID-19 relief plan has finally passed through both chambers of Congress and is now on track to finally reach President Biden’s desk in the coming days. The $1.9 trillion package has been months in the making, and many small businesses who have sought funding from Credibly and other small business lenders are gradually running out of capital to weather what remains of the global health crisis. The new package, titled the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, is coming just as the benefits of the previous package, passed late in December of last year, are set to expire. In that time, small business owners have eagerly awaited the new stimulus package, with an MSNBC survey revealing that 63% of business owners approve of the measures in the bill as their confidence for what the future may hold continues to diminish. In addition to stimulus checks that will be given to Americans making less than $80,000 annually, $160,000 for couples, as well as a $300 boost in unemployment benefits through early September, the revised bill includes several programs aimed specifically at helping struggling small businesses rebound from a year of shutdowns and other privations imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. $22B In PPP And Emergency Loans Among the aspects of this latest package to return from previous stimulus bills is renewed funding for forgivable loan programs, including $15 billion in targeted Emergency Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and $7 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. EIDL eligibility remains unchanged from previous iterations. The new funds allow for businesses with fewer than 300 employees that have lost 30% or more of their revenue between March 2, 2020, and December 31, 2021, to apply for a loan of $1,000 per employee up to $10,000. Additionally, the Small Business Administration is also empowered to provide an additional $5,000 to businesses with fewer than 10 employees that have lost between 30% to 50% of their revenue in that same period. Also receiving additional funding is the PPP, which has already supplied more than $662 billion to small businesses over the past 12 months and still has $284 billion of available funds. The American Rescue Plan Act adds an additional $7.25 billion to that but retains the application deadline of March 31, 2021. Additionally, PPP eligibility has been modified, first to include online businesses with at least one physical location and fewer than 500 employees as well as larger not-for-profit entities, 501(c)(3) with fewer than 500 employees and 501(c)(6) with fewer than 300. The bill also narrows eligibility for larger companies, primarily by targeting lobbying activities in excess of $1 million or 15% of a companies activities. $26B For Restaurants and Venues Among the newer measures of the American Rescue Plan Act are several programs aimed specifically at those businesses most impacted by the pandemic, namely restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The largest of these is a $25 billion grant program designed specifically for restaurant owners. Eligible restaurants with 20 locations or fewer will be eligible for grants equal to the difference between their 2019 and 2020 revenues, up to $10 million per company and $5 million per physical location. Like the PPP loans, funds can be spent on payroll, property or supplies as well as benefits programs up to $100,000 per year. And, while not new, the Shuttered Venues Operators program will receive an additional 1.25 billion. Venues who apply will be eligible for up to 45% of their gross earned revenue up to a maximum of $10 million. Importantly, applicants to the Shuttered Venues Operators program cannot have received PPP loans after 2020 and must primarily be a liver performance venue Additionally, restaurants that apply for relief through the Restaurants Act and have received PPP loans may have that amount subtracted from the eligible grant total. $175M For A Community Navigator Program Finally, the package also earmarks $175 million for a pilot program that is aimed at increasing awareness and participation in COVID-19 relief programs, specifically for underfunded or disadvantaged communities that may not have access to the information or resources needed to successfully apply and utilize stimulus funds. For as many businesses that have been able to take advantage of the relief measures so far enacted, hundreds more may still be struggling, unaware of the myriad economic relief they both need and deserve to continue to serve their communities. And for those small business owners who may still be struggling, Credibly remains dedicated to working directly with enterprises of all shapes and sizes to provide fast, straightforward financing for whatever your business needs might be. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDenmark Stops Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Over Blood Clot Fears: CNBCAirNet CFO Xin Li Departs, CEO Replaces As Interim Finance Chief© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ford F-150 electric pickup in production bodywork caught in spy photos

    Ford is hard at work getting its all-electric F-150 ready for prime time. As we see in this latest round of spy photos, Ford has grafted the updated 2021 F-150 body onto its new electric prototype and is now putting it through its paces. For starters, there's that beefy electric drive unit tucked up in front of the under-bed spare.

  • Sea turtles, too weak to swim, are coming ashore in Florida. Is this an 'unexplained mortality event'?

    Dozens of sick turtles have come ashore over the past few weeks along the Florida coast with "lethargy and low glucose."

  • Notorious Killer Wants Compassionate COVID Release—After Refusing Vaccine

    Shane Young/APAs millions of Americans were desperately seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, the imprisoned former Army Green Beret physician from the famous “Fatal Vision” murder case was one of at least four inmates who turned down a shot and still sought early release because of the virus.Jeffrey MacDonald declined the offer of a Moderna vaccine on March 2 at the federal prison in Cumberland, Maryland, where he is serving a life sentence for the 1970 stabbing and bludgeoning deaths of his pregnant wife, Colette, and their two daughters, 2-year-old Kristen and 5-year-old Kimberly.But that did not stop his lawyers from arguing in Raleigh federal court Thursday that kidney trouble makes him so vulnerable to COVID-19 that he merits compassionate release.The thought that MacDonald would ask for a compassionate anything outraged his former brother-in-law, Bill Stevenson. Tears filled Stevenson’s eyes as he delivered a victim impact statement to the court. He held up a photo of Colette from more than half a century ago.“This is the sister I lost,” he told the judge.Stevenson then held up a picture of Kimberly.“This is Kimmy,” he said. “I miss her today. I’m her uncle.”Stevenson said of MacDonald, “This man should never be allowed to walk the face of the Earth again. What he did, it is unspeakable. Unthinkable.”Afterward, Stevenson spoke to The Daily Beast.“How can a man who had no compassion as he murdered his family and disfigured their bodies ask for compassionate release?” Stevenson said. “He doesn’t know compassion.”He added, “This is a crime for which there almost cannot be sufficient punishment. He should never walk the face of the Earth again. He should die.”Stevenson reported that his hearing is not as good as it used to be, so he was unable to follow some of the proceeding. But he had read the court papers and understood that MacDonald’s petition hinges on the killer’s supposed vulnerability to COVID-19.To that, the government had filed a document titled “NOTICE OF REFUSAL OF COVID-19 VACCINATION AND SUPPLEMENTAL RESPONSE IN OPPOSITION TO DEFENDANT’S MOTION FOR COMPASSIONATE RELEASE”:“The Defendant was offered a COVID-19 vaccination on March 2, 2021 and refused it,” the document reports. “In asserting that ‘extraordinary and compelling’ reasons justified his release… MacDonald relied exclusively on his ‘vulnerability to COVID-19’ given certain risk factors that he identified, including chronic kidney disease, a history of skin cancer, and hypertension.”The document notes that during the run-up to the prison vaccination program, McDonald had been given a rapid antigen test that was positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 11, 2021. But he had never experienced symptoms and that should not have prevented him from accepting the shot.“The government is not aware of any evidence that MacDonald falls within the categories of individuals for whom the Moderna vaccine is medically contraindicated or even for whom precautions are indicated by the CDC Clinical Considerations,” the document says. “Available medical records indicate that MacDonald has never had a symptomatic case of COVID-19, has never received monoclonal antibody therapy, was not administered another vaccine within 14 days before being offered the Moderna vaccine, did not have an acute non-COVID illness when offered the Moderna vaccine, and does not have a history of allergic reactions to other vaccines, anaphylaxis, or other significant allergies—the latter of which simply requires a monitoring period after administration of the vaccine in accordance with the Guidance.”The document added, “In fact, medical associations support vaccination via mRNA vaccines such as the Moderna vaccine for individuals like MacDonald who suffer from chronic kidney disease (“CKD”), given that the perceived benefits of vaccination are significant in light of the known risks of COVID-19 infection to people with CKD. 9.”In other words, there seems to have been nothing to stop MacDonald from accepting the vaccine that would protect him from the virus, if he even needed it if the asymptomatic case accorded him some measure of immunity.The most logical reason for MacDonald not having just rolled up his sleeve and gotten a shot was that it would have voided his argument for release due to the threat of the virus.“He’s a fraud,” Stevenson told The Daily Beast. “A fraud as well as a murderer.”At least three and likely more of federal inmates have refused shots and then sought compassionate release because of COVID-19. John Lohmeier is petitioning in Illinois federal court to get out early on a securities fraud conviction despite twice refusing what so many want.“The medical records indicate that the defendant has already been offered (and rejected) not one, but two vaccines,” court papers report.The court papers note that Lohmeier is in a minimum security prison in Wisconsin, having been sentenced in 2016 for “a securities fraud scheme that resulted in the loss of more than $8 million by hundreds of victims. He has been in custody on that sentence since August 30, 2016.”The papers scoff at a petition based on a vulnerability that Lohmeier could have ended simply by accepting an offer he had twice declined.“The circumstances of this case are neither ‘extraordinary’ nor ‘compelling,’” the papers say.In other words, it is a fraudster’s fraud, a con’s con.And then there is Xiomara Gonzalez Zambrano, who was sentenced to 63 months in 2018 for delivering 2,591 grams of methamphetamine for a drug gang while driving through Iowa with two of her daughters. She applied for compassionate release in August of last year because she was vulnerable to COVID.“Although she requests that the Court take immediate action to reduce her sentence and release her due to the threat of COVID-19, she herself was not willing to inoculate herself against that same disease,” Iowa federal Judge C.J. Williams found. “Although the defendant has a right to refuse medical treatment, the Court finds that it would be inappropriate to reward her refusal to protect herself by granting her release. It would be paradoxical to endorse a system whereby a defendant could manufacture extraordinary and compelling circumstances for compassionate release by unreasonably refusing the health care afforded to them.”And there is Cory Williams, who was sentenced to 84 months on a 2018 money laundering conviction in Arizona federal court. He filed in September 2020 for compassionate release from the Federal Correctional Institution Tucson, where more than 40 percent of the inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.“The COVID-19 case rate among incarcerated individuals was more than four times that of the U.S. population and the mortality rate was twice as high,” Arizona federal Judge Douglas Rayes subsequently noted. “Defendant asserts in his motion that there is a lack of common-sense precautions employed at the FCI Tucson facility.”Williams argued that he was at particular risk because he is obese, suffers from asthma, and has a heart murmur.“However, Defendant has not presented facts that contradict the Government's description of him as ‘a healthy 43-year-old who is slightly overweight and appears to suffer from a mild case of asthma,” Reyes found. “The records show that he has a mild case of exercise-induced asthma. He has not needed an inhaler for over ten years, and he wheezes only when he works out. Defendant presents no evidence that a heart murmur has been classified as a condition that places him at higher risk should he become infected with the COVID-19 virus.”Williams’ petition was already shaky when he appeared in court for oral arguments at the end of January.“Defendant admitted to the Court that on January 6, 2021, he was offered the vaccine, but refused it,” Reyes noted. “The Court finds his explanation for refusal, that he did not trust the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization process, to be incredible in light of his claim that his risk of a serious illness from the COVID-19 virus is an extraordinary and compelling reason for his immediate release.”Reyes’ Feb. 1 decision should have come as no surprise.“IT IS ORDERED that Defendant’s Emergency Motion to Reduce Sentence... Compassionate Release (Including Release Due to COVID-19)...is DENIED.”When it came to Jeffrey MacDonald on Thursday, Judge Terrence Boyle was not prepared to make a quick ruling and reserved decision. This is a famous case and, as the News Observer noted, the judge was prompted to correct the prosecutor when he said it happened 50 years ago.“Fifty-one years,” Boyle said. “It was Feb. 17, 1970.”Stevenson headed home saying he was glad he had made the trip.“The point was really to put a face on the people that were disassembled by him,” he told The Daily Beast.Stevenson was not happy that MacDonald’s lawyers had started intimating that their client is innocent, citing an often discussed unmatched hair supposedly found at the crime scene.“In every person’s house anywhere in the world there are hairs from other people,” Stevenson said.He praised the government for taking such good care of him.“I left a hat in my hotel,” he said. “They sent somebody to get it.”He had his hat as well as a cane he had briefly misplaced with him as he grabbed a hamburger at the airport. His wife, Vivian, who is 80, was waiting for him at home in Massachusetts.When she spoke to The Daily Beast earlier in the day, Vivian had also sputtered at the language in MacDonald’s petition.“Compassionate?” Vivian asked. “Release?”Her son and daughter had been about the same age as their murdered cousins, and then suddenly they were gone.“They used to play together,” Vivian said. “They used to take baths together. I had to lie. I said, ‘They’re in Germany.’”Vivian and her husband are of an age where they had as much opportunity as a federal inmate to get a shot. They had both taken theirs. One worry they still have about the virus is that MacDonald will somehow be able to parlay the pandemic into an early release.“I don’t want him out of prison,” Bob Stevenson said on Thursday evening. “Not ever.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Such Freedom, Much Wow! Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Without A Centralized Broker

    The first-ever decentralized exchange to trade Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been launched — according to Komodo, a blockchain solutions provider. What Happened: The peer-to-peer decentralized exchange is powered by Komodo’s AtomicDEX engine, according to a statement issued Wednesday. “Decentralized exchanges and non-custodial wallets are a few of our specialties and we want to enable Shiba’s considerable fanbase to trade crypto with the very latest technology – atomic swaps,” said Kadan Stadelmann, chief technology officer at Komodo and creator of AtomicDEX. DOGE traded 2.33% lower at $0.056 at press time, while the apex cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 1.88% at $56,095.56. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) DogeDEX will be available on desktop and through a mobile application and will also function as a non-custodial wallet, which means users can retain their private keys. Why It Matters: DogeDEX has already been downloaded 3,000 times and conducted 179,212 swaps of DOGE since its limited release on March 1, as per Komodo. Decentralized exchanges or DEXs do not have intermediaries like brokers seen in centralized exchanges and eliminate the need to transfer assets to the exchange. DogeDEX will use atomic swap — a smart contract technology — to conduct transactions on its platform. The Shiba Inu-themed currency will hit levels, according to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban if transactions by his basketball team’s fans keep up the momentum. Last week, Mavericks began accepting DOGE as payment for tickets and merchandise. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who frequently tweets on DOGE, said this month that the joke cryptocurrency has a legendary item in its arsenal against price erosion — a meme shield. Read Next: Dogecoin Gets Mark Cuban Boost But It's No Match To This NFT Crypto's Spiciness See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Canaan, Sos, Riot Blockchain, Ebang, Marathon Patent, Bit Digital, AirNet Stocks Skyrocketed TodayBitcoin Shoots Past T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Daylight Saving 2021: Which way do the clocks go in March?

    You might lose some sleep, but there are warmer, sunnier days ahead

  • 20 genius home products that are all over TikTok

    From the Our Place pan to the Cricut Joy, these 20 top-rated home products are worth their viral TikTok status.

  • Bitcoin Battles Resistance Near All-Time High as Possible ‘Double Top’ Looms: Technical Analysis

    For now, BTC’s uptrend remains intact.

  • 4 in 10 jobless workers are experiencing long-term unemployment — and Asian Americans are hardest hit

    Millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic have remained out of work for several months, and these prolonged unemployment spells have disproportionately impacted jobless Asian Americans, a new analysis shows. As of February, 41.5% of unemployed workers had been out of work for more than six months, according to a report by the Pew Research Center. During the Great Recession, long-term joblessness took almost two years to climb to this level.

  • ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: Paramount+ Series Adds Five To Cast As Production Begins

    Paramount+ has rounded out the cast of its upcoming new original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as production officially gets underway in Toronto. Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton) and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions) are set as […]

  • Siesta Key 's Chloe Trautman Reflects on Her 'Year of Transformation': 'I Am So Proud'

    The MTV star announced in January that she had taken a "step back" from filming the reality show