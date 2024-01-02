Grant will aid Gadsden Fire Department's career tech program for high schoolers

The Gadsden Fire Department will use an $11,600 grant from the Coosa Valley RC&D Council to purchase three interactive multimedia panels for the classroom at the Fire Training and Prevention Center.

Mayor Craig Ford announced the grant in a news release.

The fire department, Gadsden City High School and Etowah County Schools have teamed up on an Emergency and Fire Management Services career tech program for students interested in careers in those fields.

It was launched earlier this year and is housed in the Fire Training and Prevention Center, near the Northeastern Alabama Regional Airport.

By completing the program, high school seniors will receive a volunteer firefighter certification through the Alabama Fire College, then will need only to complete a five-week bridge course to be certified professionally as a Firefighter I.

"As a former legislator, I always fought for more RC&D funds to go to great programs in Gadsden," Ford said in the release. "This is a great fit for these grant dollars and will improve the educational experience for students going through our fire program. We are blessed with excellent leadership in the Gadsden Fire Department with the foresight to see the needs and find creative solutions."

“This will benefit the Gadsden Fire Department," Chief Wil Reed said, “but it will also help other volunteer fire departments around the county whose members go through our program.”

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden Fire gets grant for career tech program