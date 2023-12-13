Grant aims to help immigrants learn English, get a health care job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new grant will help immigrants and refugees learn English and find employment through Corewell Health.

The Literacy Center of West Michigan is working on removing language, time and funding barriers for refugees and immigrants. The grant will allow people to complete literacy and other programs to then work for Corewell Health with opportunities for further advancement.

“So many of the people in our community, so many of the immigrants and refugees have tremendous assets, tremendous talents and often education from their home country, but because of their language skills and other barriers they are not able to take these jobs,” said Wendy Fall, the executive director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan.

The center is partnering with Corewell Health, Grand Rapids Community College and West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology to get immigrants and refugees into the health care field.

A $1 million grant from the Michigan poverty task force will allow the Literacy Center of West Michigan to tap into a new population and resource.

“There are so many open positions, so we were, we’ve done this work to upscale immigrants and remove barriers to get them into those positions,” Fall said.

Money will go toward training existing and incoming Corewell Health workers who identify as immigrants or refugees.

150 participants will be selected for a two-year program.

“We are looking for half the people to be current employees of Corewell in kind of entry level positions like environmental services or food services. And half of them we are going to recruit from the community to be Corewell employees,” said Fall.

Participants will receive training while getting paid full time. Training includes medical coding, phlebotomy, farm tech and certified nurse assistants. Childcare will be offered as well as transportation assistance.

“There are a lot of openings in health care in those positions so it’s not just a boon for the participants that we are working with but also for our health care system and also for all of us using that health care system,” Fall said.

Participants of this program will also receive Corewell Health benefits and will be eligible for high-paying opportunities after getting their credentials.

“We are still waiting on the state to receive the funds, but we are working with our partners to be able to hit the ground running as soon as we get those funds. At that point we will be working with Corewell Health to put out the job postings for these positions and we’ll know more then,” Fall said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.