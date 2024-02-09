New grant allows Superior Watershed Partnership to expand household assistance

UPPER PENINSULA — A grant of $1.57 million from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) will help the Superior Watershed Partnership expand household assistance in the Upper Peninsula.

Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP) provides electric, heat, water and waste services to 1,000 Michiganders across 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula. With this grant, they will expand heat and electric assistance to the UP to households above the 300 percent poverty level, and offer water, sewer and waste payment assistance for the first time ever.

Utility payments are becoming a growing concern for some households. According to LEO, low-income Michiganders are spending an average of 15 percent of their income on energy bills.

This is a brand new program to help households who have never been eligible for utility assistance before but may need it now.

The program will also be targeted to helping employed people living in income restrained housing.

Households with incomes between 151-300 percent may qualify for heat and electric assistance as well.

“This is a one-of-a-kind program to help households who have never been eligible for utility assistance. With low-income Michigan residents spending an average of 15 percent of their income on energy bills alone, this funding couldn’t come at a better time to help people in the UP,” said program manager Kasey Grieco.

This assistance is intended to reduce energy and utility burdens, allowing households to save their money for other uses. SWP encourages approved households to use the saved money on healthy food and major bills, such as vehicle repairs.

