Grant approved to help local farmers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Farmers in Raleigh County are getting their annual boost to help them grow.

Raleigh County Commission allotted $20,000 to West Virginia University Extension Office on Tuesday, February 19, 2024, to aid farmers.

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said the grant is given annually.

“What that’s for, is for the agents to go out to help the farmers, if they want their soil tested, if they want to know how much fertilizer it takes to fertilize their fields, to get more hay,” explained Tolliver.

He said the yearly grant aids farming businesses by supporting the WVU Extension Office, which provides a variety of agricultural services.

