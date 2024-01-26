Grant awarded to Parks and Recreation Department will fund planting of over 200 trees around Mitchell

Jan. 25—MITCHELL — More than 200 new trees will be planted around Mitchell over the next three years.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department secured a $90,000 grant in early January that will fund the tree project.

"The main goal is to place trees where there haven't been any trees, or to replace trees that have died off," Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Nelson said.

A handful of areas throughout Mitchell were selected, including spots near downtown Mitchell, Cadwell Park and Lake Mitchell.

While Mitchell has a substantial amount of trees compared to some South Dakota communities, forestry crews are tasked with maintaining trees each year. And that entails removing dead trees, which depletes the number scattered around the city.

Mitchell is one of 3,559 cities in the nation that holds a Tree City USA status. To be recognized as a Tree City USA community, a municipality must spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, maintain a board or department dedicated to tree maintenance, have a tree ordinance and celebrate Arbor Day.

The replanting of between 200 and 250 trees near areas that have lost trees will help make up for some of those losses.

Nelson stressed the importance of maintaining the community's trees considering the "endless benefits" he said they provide.

"To name just a few, they provide oxygen, cooling and filter water and runoff. Trees absorb so much water, and that's definitely one of the biggest benefits," Nelson said.

The placement of the new trees was selected by Nelson. For example, walking paths near the Dog Park, Highway 37 Bypass and a boulevard along a city parking lot next to North Kimball Street were chosen to provide shade and cooling.

"On the absorption side of things, we are planning some trees near Kibbee Park close to Lake Mitchell will help absorb runoff," Nelson said. "Other areas we are planting quite a few are city land next to the cemetery and the golf course. Again, that will give shade and cooling during the warmer seasons."

The city's Parks and Forestry crews won't be tasked to plant the trees. As part of the grant, a contractor will be chosen through a bidding process.

Parks and Recreation officials have a variety of tree species they will decide on having planted in the areas throughout Mitchell. Among the species are Rocky Mountain Douglas-fir, Honey Locust, Siberian Larch, Lindens, Coffee Tree, Hybrid Elm and Japanese Tree Lilac.

The city has until 2027 to complete the project.

"That extension is nice as far as getting our areas prepped for those trees to go in," Nelson said of the project timeline.