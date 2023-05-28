Grant Beach neighborhood clean-up part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is an annual event on Friday, June 2. It marks the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend, June 2-5, dedicated to honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence and elevating the voices of survivors and others demanding an end to gun violence. We encourage everyone to wear orange to symbolize the value of each person's life and safety and to honor those killed, wounded, and impacted by gun violence. On June 3, Springfield Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteers will take action to demand a future free from gun violence.

This year, with our co-sponsors, Grant Beach Neighborhood Association, the Springfield Land Trust (CPO), and Drew Lewis Foundation, a clean-up is organized for the entire Grant Beach Neighborhood. Trash dumpsters will be placed for drive-by drops, as volunteers pick up trash and assist to wrangle larger items into them. This year there will be a dedicated dumpster for yard waste. At the end of the day's work, there will be a block party to celebrate! Thanks to local businesses including Costco, Walmart, Culver’s, and Springfield Freight, there will be plenty of food and drinks.

This is an example of a violence intervention program called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). Community trauma breaks neighborhood bonds. Distrust inherent in a violent environment frays community cohesion and solidarity. An intervention such as a clean-up can rebuild those bonds and has been found to decrease the crime rate in a community.

It is a day of visiting and giving for many of us, and we plan to continue to assist Grant Beach neighbors. With more funding, we would like to expand to more neighborhoods experiencing frequent gun violence.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots organization for all people who want to end the nation's gun violence crisis. It is a part of Everytown for Gun Safety. Local, state, and national information about gun violence can be found at EveryStat.org and Everytownresearch.org. Our local group meets the third Thursday of the month. Text Join to 644-33 to join us and act to make our community safer from gun violence.

Angela Allen, Springfield, is part of the Community Gun Violence Prevention Team for Springfield Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

