Grant to benefit hazardous material emergency preparation OK'd by Wayne commissioners

WOOSTER - The Wayne County commissioners gave the OK for the Local Emergency Planning Committee to apply for a grant to be used for chemical emergency planning.

The $36,200 state Chemical Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know funds will address hazardous materials in use by area companies, and how the materials are stored, used and released. Tom Brennan, an Emergency Management specialist for Wayne county, noted this is an annual application, and funding will help with oil and gas reports.

In other matters recently the commissioners:

Approved application for a grant from the Ohio Animal Foundation $2,500 to be used toward assisting the spay/neuter program for the Wayne County Dog Shelter.

Approved a resolution allowing for the Wayne County Engineer, Scott Miller, to advertise for bids for a project to install a guardrail on Apple Creek Road in Green Township between Bechtel and Back Orrville roads. The project, which will be completely funded with federal funds, has an estimated cost of $98,155.

Approved a resolution coordinating an agreement between Wayne County Children Services and Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Angela Wypasek to provide legal services for child welfare and families. The agreement has been in place for nearly 15 years.

Approved a resolution for the Engineer's Office to advertise for bids project for materials, including aggregate stone, bituminous mix materials and liquid asphalt, to prepare for road projects in 2024.

Approved a resolution approving agreements between Wayne County Job & Family Services as and the Ohio Department of Aging Healthy Aging grant program. The agreements include benefits of $74,000 to Community Action Wayne/Medina, $116,039 to Gilcrest Senior Wellness & Fitness Center in Doylestown and $40,000 to Vantage Aging in Akron to help with housing assistance, meals, transportation and computer access to seniors who are ages 60 or older in Wayne County.

The commissioners will meet at the Wayne County Administration Building at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone interested in attending virtually can register through a Zoom link available on the Commissioners' website.

