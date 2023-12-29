Grant County deputies collide while traveling to SR 17 fatal crash north of Moses Lake

KIRO 7 News Staff
Washington State Patrol is investigating after someone died in a crash on State Route 17 at Mile Post 61, north of Moses Lake.

While traveling to the crash, two Grant County patrol cars smashed into each other one mile north of the scene.

One deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway is fully blocked.

“Avoid the area and look for alternate routes,” said a spokesperson. “Details to follow as information [is] provided.”

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.



