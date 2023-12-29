Grant County eyes updating short-term rental rules

Dec. 29—EPHRATA — Revised ordinances governing short-term rentals in Grant County will be available for review and challenge through Jan. 20.

The ordinances were approved by the Grant County Commissioners in November. But, said Jim Anderson-Cook, Development Services deputy director, there's a 60-day appeal period.

The ordinances apply only to the unincorporated areas of Grant County.

Under the revised ordinances, "hospitality commercial establishments" are defined as dwellings that can be rented for less than 30 days. Bed and breakfast facilities also qualify as hospitality commercial establishments, but the rules are different for those as opposed to short-term rentals, also called "transient residences."

Anderson-Cook said the goal was to conform to state standards passed by the Washington Legislature and to make the rules easier to understand.

"It wasn't very clear," he said.

Under the revised rules a bed and breakfast residence must be an owner-occupied, single-family home. It can have a maximum of three guest rooms. A bed and breakfast inn can be bigger, with up to five rooms and a maximum of 10 guests at any time. A bed and breakfast inn, and a bed and breakfast residence with more than two guest rooms, must have a fire sprinkler system.

A short-term rental also must have a fire sprinkler system and must have an escape plan for renters in case of fire.

"Similar to what you would expect when you walk into a hotel room," Anderson-Cook said.

Noise that disturbs neighboring residences is prohibited. Each rental must have at least one off-street parking space that meets ADA accessibility requirements, in addition to meeting parking requirements for that location.

Outdoor advertising signs, on the house or in the yard, are prohibited.

Short-term rentals will have to meet the same construction rules as other residences and must meet the requirements for liability insurance.

The county ordinance also requires that short-term rental owners meet state requirements for dealing with customers. Under state law, a list of emergency contacts — police, fire and EMS — must be posted, along with the street address of the rental. A designated contact person must be available for the duration of the rental.

Grant County ordinances also stipulate that short-term rentals will be subject to yearly inspections, although that's elsewhere in county building codes. Inspections are conducted to ensure fire sprinkler systems and emergency plans are up to date. The owners of a short-term rental must have an operational permit.

