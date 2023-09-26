Grant County man arrested on grand jury indictment

Sep. 26—CUMBERLAND — A wanted Mount Storm, West Virginia, man was arrested Monday after the Allegany County Combined Warrant Unit learned that he was staying at a residence in Rawlings, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest of Jason Paul Kelley, 49, was made without incident when deputies and state troopers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 220 upon Kelley's return into Maryland following a trip to Keyser, West Virginia.

Kelley is charged with distribution of narcotics and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance after being indicted by an Allegany County grand jury.

Following arrest processing, Kelley was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending a bond hearing in circuit court.