Grant County man pleads guilty to arson

Mar. 21—CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Petersburg man will spend at least 15 years in prison after being sentenced this month in an arson that inured a firefighter, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

Christopher Thomas Burns pleaded guilty in January to charges that he had set a vacant home in Petersburg on fire on May 31, 2022.

A Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department firefighter was injured battling the blaze that caused an estimated $30,000 damage.

Burns was sentenced on March 9 in Grant County Circuit Court to serve 10 years in prison on a first-degree arson charge and five years for the charge of causing injury during arson. The terms will run consecutively.