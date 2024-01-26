Grant County man sentenced on federal drug distribution charge

Jan. 26—ELKINS, W.Va. — A Petersburg man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

According to U.S. District Court filings and statements made in court, Christian Adam Fisher, 38, was selling large quantities of methamphetamine in Grant County. Investigators found methamphetamine and a firearm after a search of his home and his vehicle.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force.