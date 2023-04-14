Grant County residents sentenced in federal child pornography case

Apr. 14—ELKINS, W.Va. — Two Petersburg, West Virginia, residents were sentenced in federal court for creating and distributing sexual images of a minor under the age of 12.

Christine Shook, 34, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison. Jasper E. Shook, 35, was sentenced in February to more than 30 years. Both pleaded guilty in 2022 to child pornography charges.

Jasper Shook messaged an undercover FBI agent using the KIK app, bragging about sexual contact with a minor and sending sexually explicit images of the child.

A search warrant was later executed at the Shook home, where officers seized electronic devices that contained child pornography, with some of the images also identifying Jasper Shook and Christine Shook.

The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated.