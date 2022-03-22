Grant County Sheriff charged with DUI in Codington County, court date set for May

Mar. 22—WATERTOWN — The Grant County Sheriff has been charged in Codington County with driving under the influence.

Kevin Owen, 44, of Stockholm, S.D., is a 21-year law enforcement veteran who has served as the Grant County Sheriff since 2011.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Owen was stopped near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 20 and 466th Avenue near Goodwin, S.D. after a Codington County deputy observed him make an unsafe lane change.

During the stop, something tipped the deputy off to believe Owen may have been intoxicated.

Court documents show Owen was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and lodged in the Codington County Jail.

A preliminary breath test result was omitted from the ticket, and Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell did not immediately respond to a request as to why that information was unavailable. No affidavit was filed with the court as of Tuesday afternoon.

Owen was booked into the jail at 12:39 a.m. Saturday and released on a personal recognizance bond seven minutes later. Bond paperwork can be prepared ahead of time, sometimes before an inmate arrives, to expedite the booking process, allowing those being released on personal recognizance bonds to be in and out of the jail quickly.

An initial appearance has been set for May 16 at the Codington County Courthouse in Watertown.

If convicted of the Class 1 misdemeanor, Owen could be sentenced to spend up to one year in prison and pay a $2,000 fine. Having no prior criminal offenses, Owen could be eligible for a lighter sentence.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mitchell Republic does not report on all DUI charges. However, because this case involves an elected official and public servant, we believe it is necessary to report.