Grant County Sheriff convicted of DUI with blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit

May 18—WATERTOWN — The Grant County Sheriff pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence after he was caught driving in March with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Kevin Owen, 44, of Stockholm, was ordered to pay $671.50 in fines and reimbursements after a Codington County judge accepted a guilty plea in exchange for prosecutors dismissing an illegal lane change charge.

A 21-year law enforcement veteran and sheriff of Grant County since 2011, Owen was stopped shortly after 11 p.m. on March 18 after a Codington County deputy observed him make an unsafe lane change.

During the stop, something tipped the deputy off to believe Owen may have been intoxicated.

Court documents show Owen was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and lodged in the Codington County Jail.

Though a preliminary breath test result was omitted from the ticket, an entry into South Dakota's Unified Judicial System noted a blood test conducted on Owen resulted in a .191 blood alcohol content, more than twice the state's .08 legal driving limit.

In addition to the fines, which Owen paid in full immediately following his sentencing, Owen was ordered to avoid establishments that sell alcohol — except when visiting in an official capacity as a law enforcement officer — and to be a law abiding citizen for one year.

On March 22, Owen was present at the Grant County Commission meeting, when commissioners met in executive session to discuss personnel matters for 50 minutes. No action was taken that meeting or at any meeting through May 3, the most recent meeting minutes available.

Owen, a Republican, is running unopposed for Grant County Sheriff in the 2022 election.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mitchell Republic does not report on all DUI charges. However, because this case involves an elected official and public servant, we believe it is necessary to report.