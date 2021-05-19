Grant County Sheriff's Office seeks suspects from Thursday shooting

Sam Fletcher, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

May 19—The Grant County Sheriff's Office hasn't found a suspect or motive for a shooting Thursday on state Route 17, south of Moses Lake.

According to the GCSO, the victim's vehicle was southbound when a black, four-door sedan with its headlights off merged from the Interstate 90 off ramp and came alongside the vehicle. A passenger of the sedan, described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, made a gun-pointing hand gesture at the victims in the vehicle.

The sedan followed the victim's car to about Road 3 Southeast when a bullet was fired from its window, shattering the rear window of the victim's car. Broken glass struck a 19-year-old woman passenger in the victim's vehicle and the sedan continued south.

The woman, with non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Samaritan Hospital. The victims said they do not know who was in the sedan.

Further information, such as the victims' names and the type of bullet, is not being provided for the victims' safety, said GCSO Chief Deputy Ken Jones. The GCSO is unaware if the woman was the intended target.

"We're working diligent to try to identify the suspect, but unfortunately, due to the random act and little information, we'll continue to pursue this at any opportunity we have," Jones said.

Anyone with information can call 509-762-1160, refer to case number 21GS05413, and can remain anonymous. The GSCO is asking people not to post tips on social media to not help potential suspects.

Recommended Stories

  • Stockholm concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ Avicii

    A concert and sports venue in Stockholm has been renamed "Avicii Arena" in tribute to one of Sweden's most successful musical exports, DJ Tim Bergling, who took his own life in 2018 aged 28. Bergling, who used the stage name Avicii, shot to international fame in 2011 with hit single "Levels" but retired from touring in 2016 after suffering mental health and other medical problems.

  • Fall 2021 Trend: Double Up

    The double-breasted jacket comes out on top as a strong trend in the contemporary market.

  • Israel’s Kornit Digital Aims for Haste, Not Waste, in Textile Printing

    The company believes its on-demand print technology can help fashion become more efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly.

  • Angela Missoni to Exit Creative Director Role

    The change is due to a reorganization of the company, but the designer will continue to hold her role as president, while Alberto Caliri will succeed her ad interim.

  • EXCLUSIVE: D-to-c, Personalized Skin Care Brand Routinely Launching

    The tech-enabled brand made up of 13 serums is backed by investments from Beiersdorf and 9.5 Ventures.

  • Scores missing at sea as cyclone pummels Indian coast, killing at least 29

    The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 79 oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast killing at least 29 people. Around 182 of those on board the barge, which sank off the coast of Mumbai, were rescued from the huge waves, the navy said. Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to batter the west coast in two decades, ripped out power pylons, trees and caused house collapses killing at least 29 people, authorities said.

  • Cyclone Tauktae: Seventy seven missing at sea in the wake of storm

    India's navy has dispatched warships to rescue people stranded at sea because of a severe cyclone.

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with the Jewish state — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster - FT

    The news comes as vaccine makers warn that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines, to tackle virus variants, although some scientists question if such shots are necessary. The newspaper quoted a person familiar with the results of the study as saying it showed the antibody reaction to the booster shot was "strong enough against any variant" and put to rest fears that adenoviruses could not be used more than once. AstraZeneca and Oxford University did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Oxford's yet to be published study.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like all right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon

  • Politics latest news: PM warned opportunities of Brexit at stake amid major Cabinet row over Australia trade deal

    Public told to abandon summer holidays abroad Wembley could be used for vaccination drive in fight against Indian variant Analysis: Cummings’s campaign should not be taken lightly Michael Deacon: There’s a problem with Cummings's criticisms Coronavirus latest news: Follow updates in our live blog Boris Johnson has been warned that the opportunities of Brexit are at stake amid a major Cabinet row over the Australia free trade deal. Ahead of a crunch meeting tomorrow, senior ministers are split over the issue of granting Australian farmers zero-tariff access, amid fears that lamb and beef imports could harm the British farming industry. George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, is fighting to extend a transition period - during which tariffs would gradually reduce to zero - from 10 to 15 years in order to shield British farmers and give them more time to adjust. He is also said to favour maintaining tariff rate quotas, which would only allow a certain quantity of Australian imports to benefit from lower tariffs. He is backed Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, along with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, who fear a backlash from Scottish beef and Welsh lamb farmers. However, allies of Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, have hit back at Mr Eustice, claiming that a failure to agree terms could scupper future deals with the US and other major economies, in turn squandering the opportunities of Brexit. One source questioned why Mr Eustice had voted to leave the EU if he intended to resort to protectionism, while another accused him and Mr Gove in The Sun of being "more Waitrose than Redwall." Ms Truss is backed by Lord Frost, the former Brexit negotiator and minister in charge of EU relations, as well as Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, who warned that a failure to strike an agreement with Australia would make other deals "very challenging." The Prime Minister is said to side with Ms Truss on the issue, but will be forced to try and broker a compromise on Thursday when the Cabinet committee in charge of trade deals meet. Follow the latest updates below.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.