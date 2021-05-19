Grant County Sheriff's Office seeks suspects from Thursday shooting

May 19—The Grant County Sheriff's Office hasn't found a suspect or motive for a shooting Thursday on state Route 17, south of Moses Lake.

According to the GCSO, the victim's vehicle was southbound when a black, four-door sedan with its headlights off merged from the Interstate 90 off ramp and came alongside the vehicle. A passenger of the sedan, described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, made a gun-pointing hand gesture at the victims in the vehicle.

The sedan followed the victim's car to about Road 3 Southeast when a bullet was fired from its window, shattering the rear window of the victim's car. Broken glass struck a 19-year-old woman passenger in the victim's vehicle and the sedan continued south.

The woman, with non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Samaritan Hospital. The victims said they do not know who was in the sedan.

Further information, such as the victims' names and the type of bullet, is not being provided for the victims' safety, said GCSO Chief Deputy Ken Jones. The GCSO is unaware if the woman was the intended target.

"We're working diligent to try to identify the suspect, but unfortunately, due to the random act and little information, we'll continue to pursue this at any opportunity we have," Jones said.

Anyone with information can call 509-762-1160, refer to case number 21GS05413, and can remain anonymous. The GSCO is asking people not to post tips on social media to not help potential suspects.