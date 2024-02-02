Grant family searches for missing horse in West Michigan

GRANT — If you've spotted a horse without an owner, take note.

A family is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of their beloved 20-year-old horse, Major, who's been missing since Jan. 21.

Major, a 20-year-old horse from Grant, has been missing since Jan. 21.

“At this point, it would not be shocking at all if he showed up counties over,” said Kaleb Morgan, co-owner of Ride, Love, Buy Horse Farm.

"But, at the same time, we have to be real — there was two feet of snow on the ground. Where they live, it's a very steep valley, so if you were to ask a horse to climb some of those hills, I don’t know if it would be physically possibly if it was dry, nonetheless (with) two feet of snow.”

Morgan said none of the horses have randomly left the herd this way before.

On Jan. 21, a tree fell on a fence, allowing Major and two other horses, Doc and Dusty, to escape their enclosure. Neighbors quickly spotted Doc and Dusty about 100 yards away.

“They hadn’t gone very far and there's no sign or trace of Major from that point forward,” Morgan said. “Neighbors say they haven’t seen him. No reporting. Absolutely zero, zip, zilch.”

Morgan said he’s spent at least 20 hours on horseback checking the property for any trace of Major, as well as six hours with a thermal-imaging drone.

Major, a 20-year-old horse from Grant, has been missing since Jan. 21.

Morgan said the business began after seeing fraud and scams within the horse industry.

“I don’t want to believe that it’s someone that stole the horse, but at the same time I started my whole business because people were trying to scam us,” he said. “If somebody did make a bad decision and take him — I’ve made bad decisions, too — we don’t have to go into all the details, but we’d like to have Major back."

Crystal Wellman, his cousin, is Major's owner. He said Crystal was attached to Major as soon as she got him.

“We call them ‘heart horses’ — you ride with them until their days are done,” Morgan said. “Crystal had put her stamp on Major since the day we got him.”

Major lives a “pampered” life of routine, Morgan said, and had no reason to want to leave a home where he gets food, water and shelter.

“He can’t find that in nature,” Morgan said.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Major is a 20-year-old brown standard bred horse, at 1,200 pounds and 16 hands. He has white “socks” on his back legs, with his back left leg a slightly gray color, and two small white patches over each eye.

“He is a frolicker, so when he gets excited, he'll jump around and frolic and whinny,” Morgan said. “He loves the attention. He loves being in the middle of everything and wants to lead the pack. Just a fun horse."

Major’s previous owner had him for almost his entire life and is in touch with Wellman.

“She is also heartbroken and praying with me for his return,” Wellman said.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Grant family searches for missing horse in West Michigan