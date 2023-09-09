Grant to fund research of emerging threat to sheep

Sep. 8—Wild sheep managers in the Hells Canyon region are researching a malady that causes ewes to to abort lambs and suffer miscarriages.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded a $5,250 grant to test archived blood samples of bighorn sheep for the presence of the parasite toxoplasma gondii that causes reproductive problems in both wild and domestic sheep. Those infected with the parasite can absorb or abort their fetuses, have stillbirths or give birth to live but weak lambs that don't survive.

"When they get infected and for the first year after infection, they tend to lose their lambs to miscarriage or abortion, and then usually domestic sheep get over it," said Frances Cassirer, a wild sheep researcher for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Washington State University. "They never get rid of the toxoplasma gondii, but their bodies get over it."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the parasite affects some 40 million Americans and most warm-blooded animals are susceptible to it. Most people with it have no symptoms of toxoplasmosis but it can cause problems with women who are pregnant and people with compromised immune systems.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, domestic sheep become infected by ingesting cysts excreted in cat feces.

Researchers at Washington State University and the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic established that toxoplasmosis can cause pregnancy loss in bighorn sheep.

"We have seen toxoplasma as a cause of fetal and neonate loss pretty commonly in domestic sheep, but we hadn't seen pregnancy loss due to toxoplasmosis yet in bighorn sheep," said Elis Fisk, an anatomic pathology resident and doctoral student in WSU's veterinary microbiology and pathology department told the WSU Insider. "Unfortunately, it does appear to be causing abortions and some level of death in young bighorn lambs."

Fisk led a study published in the Journal of Wildlife Diseases that showed the parasite has led to pregnancy loss.

Cassirer said a survey of sheep in Asotin Creek showed wide exposure to the parasite. The grant will help determine how prevalent it is in other populations.

"We are going to use banked serum from all these captures we have done throughout the state and look for presence of exposure and see if there are any regional differences and any factors that might be associated with higher or lower prevalence," she told the Tribune.

For example, Cassirer would like to know if it is more or less prevalent in sheep that occupy remote wilderness areas compared to sheep closer to human populations.

