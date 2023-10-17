Grant funding awarded for Hillsdale County to start a domestic violence court

Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
·2 min read
0

HILLSDALE — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women has awarded Hillsdale County a grant to improve the criminal justice response to violent offenders.

The four-year, $499,093 grant will enable Judge Megan R.M. Stiverson of 2B District Court to establish a domestic violence court and allow Stiverson to hire a dedicated probation officer and case manager with the goal of enhancing offender accountability and providing for survivor safety. The grant also includes a sub-award to project partner Domestic Harmony, a victim services provider in Hillsdale, for legal advocate services.

Hannah Jordan, executive director of Domestic Harmony, said they are excited the district court has been awarded the grant as Domestic Harmony shares the vision with the court of creating a safer community for survivors of domestic violence.

"Holding perpetrators accountable for their choices is crucial for ending domestic violence," Jordan said. "We are thankful for Judge Stiverson’s vision and commitment to survivors of domestic violence.”

The award comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared October 2023 Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Michigan, citing among other statistics the 2022 Michigan State Police’s Incident Crime Report of 64,545 domestic violence offenses committed by current or former intimate partners reported to Michigan law enforcement during the year.

Megan Stiverson

“I am humbled and excited to receive grant funding that will allow me to establish a true domestic violence court in Hillsdale County," Stiverson said. "Rural innovation is necessary when dealing with issues of violence in a community where funding, services, and other resources are at a minimum in comparison with other parts of the state. What began as a campaign promise to address domestic violence by establishing a probation track has come full circle in the receipt of this funding opportunity.

"I will be able to provide a dedicated probation officer who will be specially trained to monitor and supervise offenders of domestic violence, stalking and misdemeanor-level sexual assault crimes. In addition, having a part-time case manager to ensure victim communication and connection to services in the community will be possible."

Victims of domestic violence are often left out of the post-conviction process when it comes to supervision.

"I have seen cases where the justice system has not been approachable for victims, and I have received letters and complaints regarding the same," Stiverson added. "Approaching this domestic violence court holistically and creating a coordinated community response will lead to better outcomes, from fast-tracking domestic violence cases to increasing victim support and communication and increasing offender accountability and supervision. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Domestic Harmony, as a grant partner, to provide education to the courts and community. Building stronger and safer families leads to a stronger and safer Hillsdale County."

