Grant funding, community support to ensure Friendy Town's future

Nov. 30—DANVILLE — For Vermilion County children and their parents, participating in Friendly Town has been a rite of passage for generations of families.

Friendly Town started in 1970 and celebrated 50 years in 2021, after it skipped a summer in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roof work and exterior renovations at Friendly Town at Lincoln Park are underway to make sure it stays around for future generations. Pavement and other work will be done next spring.

Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said they want renovations completed by June 1 for next summer's classes.

But Yates also says why can't Friendly Town be open so many days a week for children with bicycles to drive around it year-round, weather permitting and when they can have volunteers to supervise it.

"I think there's a lot of people that would be interested in that. It's just something we got to get people to believe in and recognize the value of it," Yates said.

Thanks to the assistance of former State Sen. Scott Bennett, who died in December 2022, the city received a $1 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Grant made available through House Bill 0900. It's providing funding to the Danville Police Department to enhance violent crime prevention and community/police development.

The 2023 DCEO Grant provides funding for the creation of a Police Community Training Center within a section of the Public Works facility on Voorhees Street, improvements to Friendly Town, as well as funding for police equipment, training, supplies and the enhancement and growth of police/community programs. These include the radar speed signs throughout the city and a new, upcoming online police reporting system for citizens.

Yates said he started talking to Bennett in the spring of 2022 to secure the grant to use it for violence prevention and community programs.

Yates said they discussed possible uses for the grant such as positions, training, classes or "do we create something that can sustain forever, as long as there's interest and energy to continue?"

Police department officials knew they needed to do something to the main Friendly Town classroom structure which hasn't seen many changes since being built in 1970.

Yates said they are raising the canopy of trees surrounding the building, with so many limbs and debris falling on the building year after year.

The deteriorating surrounding fence also is being replaced.

Repairs inside the building also will be completed, with the building being modernized.

Friendly Town's buildings, in which children drive around including a church, barn, police station and other structures, also will be rehabbed.

One building, an old gas station, that couldn't be rehabbed was taken down already and will be replaced.

"What we want to do is make this look every bit as good as it did in 1971 and better," Yates said.

"But we understand that Friendly Town and Friendly Town Traffic Safety for young children is an excellent program, but we're only reaching out to 60-80 kids every summer," Yates said.

He said this is very good for a police-run program, but they want to expand it.

Through investment of the Lincoln Park neighborhood association and community, the police department is working on different trainings and community programs and projects to have throughout the year at Friendly Town.

Yates said first, they'll bring Friendly Town back to its original condition, then improve upon that.

All the asphalt is being milled out and replaced, in addition to the sidewalks that need to be replaced. Tree stumps are being taken out, and some unhealthy trees are being treated or taken down and others cut back.

The park's trees got hit hard by the June windstorm, with many trees torn up and the Friendly Town main building's roof being damaged. The building will see a new metal roof. It also will see new siding and windows, and new flooring inside.

Some of the smaller buildings need repairs, but the majority just need a good cleaning, Yates said.

He wants to stay as classical to the original as possible. They have a tabletop model of the site, in addition to a couple original Friendly Town cars too that will be put on display.

Yates said he wants to have neighborhood associations, community groups and individuals adopt and sponsor each of the 11 islands around Friendly Town. Each island has its own theme, such as the police department, fire department, farm, residence, gas station, train station, school and church. There also is a flagpole area that can be cleaned up.

He said he wants to create a financial stipend the groups and individuals can draw from to update the landscaping and Friendly Town areas.

Yates also would like to have an annual community party where Master Gardeners would judge, and prizes given for the best landscaped and maintained Friendly Town areas and structures.

"Danville is very unique, because these were popular in the early 1970s," Yates said of Friendly Town. "There's not very many communities that still have this. It's important to me."

Yates said he'd like to hear the community's ideas for Friendly Town.

"This is not just a Danville Police Department idea or location. This is the community of Danville's location, and how do we marry that all together," he said. "We're only limited by our imagination and our willingness to do the work."

Individuals, businesses and organizations have lent a hand through the years with monetary and labor resources to assist with Friendly Town's appearance and operations.

Past improvements for the safety program for children have included continued upgrades to the classroom, outer buildings and learning materials. Children now drive electric-powered cars around Friendly Town's miniature city.

Safety program

Yates remembers taking a class as a boy at Friendly Town.

Today, during a week at Friendly Town, many topics are discussed such as pedestrian safety, fire safety, stranger danger, cyber safety and bullying. Danville Police Division School Resource Officers conduct the classes, helping to provide a variety of personality and experience to this fun and interactive program.

Children have the opportunity to practice calling 911, using a simulated "city" to experience "driving" with traffic controls, and interacting with other first responders. Upon completion of the course, certificates are awarded to each child.

"I also have the Danville Fire Department along with Carle Ambulance Service come in and speak and interact with the children. Along with the classroom time, we have a small, interactive 'city' outside that the children have an opportunity to drive electric-powered cars, through city streets with two sets of operating stop lights and one set of operating railroad crossings," School Resource Officer Josh Long has said.

The Friendly Town program consists of five days of instruction for two and a half hours each day. There are morning and afternoon sessions. The program is open to any child currently enrolling in 1st, 2nd or 3rd grade.

The program is free and open to any Vermilion County child meeting the age requirement.

Hundreds of students have participated in the countywide program.

Sign-up forms can be found annually, distributed through schools and on the Danville Police Department Facebook page.