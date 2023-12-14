PETOSKEY — A new Emmet County program designed to reduce recidivism and relieve strain on the court system has received the grant funding needed to begin operation in 2024.

According to county documents, the Emmet County Recovery Program’s mission is “to promote public safety and contribute to a reduction in substance use and recidivism among nonviolent substance abusing offenders by connecting individuals back to the community and encouraging individuals to live life on life’s terms.”

The program will implement an adult hybrid felony level drug court in Emmet County.

During their meeting on Monday, the Emmet County Board of Commissioners approved $147,956 in funding from the Northern Michigan Regional Entity for the program. Coupled with another $40,000 from the State Court Administrative Office, county administrator David Boyer said “this now has the funding to move it forward.”

The program is entirely funded by grants.

Judge Jennifer Deegan from the 57th Circuit Court was in attendance at Monday’s meeting to discuss the new program.

“I’m really appreciative for the support that we’ve received, both from the administration but also from the county commissioners for this program,” she said. “I’m super excited to get it started. We are planning to start admitting people in January.”

At its maximum participation, Deegan said they plan to have around 25 people in the program, but they are going to start with a smaller number.

“It’s a two-year program,” she said. “We won’t really have a lot of results for you for a couple of years, but we do anticipate that we are going to be bringing in participants fairly quickly and we’re going to keep it small to start.”

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Grant funding gets Emmet County Recovery Program up and running